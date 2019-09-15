Ilhan Omar defends her controversial 9/11 comments

Rep. Ilhan Omar defended previous comments she made about the September 11 terror attacks in her first Sunday show sit-down on “Face the Nation.” Host Margaret Brennan talked about how the son of a victim of 9/11 wore a T-shirt to a memorial service last week inscribed with Omar’s controversial phrasing “some people did something.” “Do you understand why people found that offensive?” Brennan asked. Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, didn’t answer yes or no. “So 9/11 was an attack on all Americans. It was an attack on all of us. And I could certainly not understand the weight of the pain that the victims of the families of 9/11 must feel, but I think it is really important for us that we are not forgetting the aftermath of what happened after 9/11,” Omar said.

