Parents in Loudoun County, Virginia, were livid Tuesday night over an alleged coverup of sexual assault as debate rages over a transgender policy allowing male students to use female facilities such as restrooms and locker rooms.

Tuesday’s Loudoun County school board meeting, which has been a national hotbed of controversy over the implementation of radical Critical Race Theory and transgender policies, was dominated by parents speaking up about the alleged coverup of a sexual assault by a student who identifies as a transgender woman, according to an explosive report. Many parents called for the resignations of school board members.

As Breitbart News reported, the father of an alleged Stone Bridge High School victim, Scott Smith, “claimed a boy who was wearing a skirt had entered the girls’ bathroom at the high school and sexually assaulted his ninth-grade daughter.” Subsequently, “the boy was charged with two counts of forcible sodomy, one count of anal sodomy, and one count of forcible fellatio that day at school.”

