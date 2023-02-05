Gateway Pundit

On Saturday the Biden regime admitted the China spy balloon crossing the continental US was first spotted a week earlier in Alaska back on January 28th. The balloon flew from Alaska into Canada and down into the continental US. On Tuesday the balloon entered the Idaho-Montana region and crossed the US for the next four days. The China spy balloon was then shot down after it left US territory in North Carolina and had collected all of its data for the Chinese Communist Party. This was an unprecedented event in US history. The event is the latest example of the not only ineptness but the absolute dereliction of duty of this far-left administration. The Bidens are a national threat. We now know the Biden administration was hoping to hide this from the American public due to an upcoming trip by the Secretary of State to China that was planned for this weekend. It’s clear at this point that the Biden regime is compromised.

Here is a list of the US Military bases in the path of the China Spy Balloon.

** Malstrom Air Force Base – Montana

** Ellsworth Air Force Base – South Dakota

** Joe Foss Field ANG – South Dakota

** Sioux City ANG – Iowa

** Offutt Air Force Base -Nebraska

** Camp Ashland – Nebraska

** Lincoln ANG – Nebraska

** Whiteman Air Force Base – Missouri

** Fort Leonard Wood – Missouri

** St. Louis Army Human Resources – St. Louis, MO

** Scott Air Force Base – Illinois

** Fort Campbell – Tennessee

** Nashville ANG – Tennessee

** Smyrna ANG – Tennessee

** Houston Barracks – Tennessee

** McGhee Tyson ANG – Tennessee

** Pope Air Force Base – North Carolina

** Fort Bragg – North Carolina

** MCAS New River – North Carolina

** Camp Lejeune – North Carolina

** US Coast Guard Station Fort Macon

This was an unprecedented national security threat.

