The Holly Police Department in Oakland County, MI is looking for a man who they say wiped his nose and mouth on an employee of a Dollar Tree. Police said the man entered the store on N. Saginaw Street on Saturday, May 2.

A clerk in the store advised the man that all in-store customers must wear masks inside in the building, as indicated on signs posted on the doors.

