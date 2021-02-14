Breitbart:

Hollywood Celebrities Melt Down After Trump Acquitted, Declare 43 Republicans ‘Traitors,’ ‘Fascists’

Hollywood celebrities flew into a paroxysm of rage on Saturday after the Senate acquitted former president Donald Trump of inciting the Capitol Hill riots of January 6. Left-wing stars lashed out at the 43 Republicans who voted to acquit, calling them “traitors” and “fascists.”

Anti-Trump celebrities including Alyssa Milano, Rob Reiner, Bette Midler, and Rosie O’Donnell led the collective meltdown. “It is a sad day in America when only 7 republicans have the patriotism and integrity to convict a tyrant,” Milano tweeted.

The stars aimed much of their venom at Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), saying that the former majority leader “has no soul.”

As Breitbart News reported, the final Senate tally was 53 guilty versus 43 not guilty, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump. In the end, seven Republican senators voted to convict the former president — Sens. Burr, Cassidy, Collins, Murkowski, Romney, Sasse, and Toomey.

Alyssa Milano wasted no time in declaring that Trump must now be taken to court.

Rob Reiner blasted the 43 Republicans, claiming that they had acquitted Trump of “the worst violation of the Constitution by a president in our nation’s history.”

