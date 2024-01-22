Here Are the 5 Worst Things Trump Said About DeSantis Before Florida Governor Endorsed Him

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the Republican primary on Sunday, endorsing his rival former President Donald Trump despite their contentious relationship during the race.

For nearly a year, DeSantis was Trump’s chief rival in the presidential primary while most other candidates polled in single-digits against the former president. Therefore, the majority of Trump’s insults and attacks were focused on the Florida governor.

Trump attacked Casey DeSantis, suggested DeSantis groomed children, and gave the Florida leader the moniker “Meatball Ron.” However, this did not stop DeSantis from endorsing Trump for the presidency during campaign suspension speech.

Below are the top five worst things Trump has said about his latest endorser.

1. Trump Suggests DeSantis Groomed Children

Back in February of last year, Trump suggested that DeSantis was “grooming high school girl with alcohol” when he was a teacher decades ago by sharing a photo on his Truth Social account showing a younger DeSantis smiling with three women with their faces blurred.

The photo had text on it that read, “Here is Ron DeSantimonious grooming high school girls with alcohol as a teacher.” A vomit emoji also accompanied the caption.

Trump sarcastically wrote in response, “That’s not Ron, is it? He would never do such a thing!”

2. Questioning DeSantis’ Manhood

The former president’s campaign took a below the belt shot at DeSantis back in June when they questioned his manhood before Trump’s rival was set to attend an event in Nevada known for cooking stewed and fried lamb testicles.

“Not surprised Ron DeSantis is looking for a set of balls,” said Chris LaCivita, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, to NBC News. LaCivita was asked for his reaction to DeSantis attending Basque Fry in Gardnerville where thousands of Republicans were expected to gather, according to the New York Post.

The DeSantis camp responded at the time claiming that Trump’s campaign was obsessed with the governor’s genitalia.

