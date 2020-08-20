Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a former 2016 GOP presidential hopeful, abandoned his party on Monday and endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 race.

Standing at a literal fork in the road near his Ohio home, the CNN contributor urged listeners to vote for Biden, saying that “I’m sure there are Republicans and independents who couldn’t imagine crossing over to support a Democrat.

“They fear Joe may turn sharp left and leave them behind. I don’t believe that. He’s reasonable, faithful, respectful, and you know, no one pushes Joe around.”

Here are the other prominent Republicans who switched over to the Democratic ticket this cycle:

Read more at New York Post