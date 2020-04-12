The Hayride:

Knut Wittkowski is a veteran scholar of epidemiology, and previously the longtime head of the Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology, and Research Design at the Rockefeller University in New York City, but his current claims have many public health officials fuming.

A veteran epidemiologist has added to the growing conversation on this pandemic. He is even saying that the pandemic, per se, is actually over. And he certainly doesn’t agree with White House medical expert Anthony Fauci, either.

“With all respiratory diseases,” he said, “the only thing that stops the disease is herd immunity. About 80% of the people need to have had contact with the virus, and the majority of them won’t even have recognized that they were infected, or they had very, very mild symptoms, especially if they are children.

So, it’s very important to keep the schools open and kids mingling to spread the virus to get herd immunity as fast as possible, and then the elderly people, who should be separated, and the nursing homes should be closed during that time, can come back and meet their children and grandchildren after about four weeks when the virus has been exterminated.”

SEE ALSO: “The first three months of the COVID-19 epidemic: Epidemiological evidence for two separate strains of SARS-CoV-2 viruses spreading and implications for prevention strategies” – Authored by Knut Wittkowski