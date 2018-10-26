NEW YORK POST:

A suspicious package was discovered at a Los Angeles building where US Senator Dianne Feinstein’s office is located — but authorities claim it was not a bomb, a report said.

The package was found at the Democratic senator’s office building at Santa Monica and Sepulveda boulevards at around 6:30 p.m. local time, according to KCBS-TV.

The LAPD was reportedly on the scene investigating.

A police officer told the network that the package was not a bomb but would not give any further description.

It was not immediately clear whether the package was similar to others which that been sent to prominent Democrats and critics of President Trump in recent days.