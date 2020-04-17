DAILYMAIL.COM

Ilhan Omar is on track to pay her new husband Tim Mynett’s company nearly double the half million dollars she funneled his way last year

In the first three months of 2020, Omar paid more than $290,000 to the E Street Group, a fundraising and consulting group run by Mynett

If she continues at this rate it will mean the company would get a whopping $1.16 million from Omar’s campaign in 2020

‘Omar’s campaign chest is looking more and more like a dowry,’ said Peter Flaherty, the head of a group that filed a complaint with the FEC

The firm received a total of $523,000 for the whole of last year

He added: ‘Basically, her campaign finance disclosures read more like a wedding registry where friends can make gifts to the happy couple’

The figures, released late Wednesday by the FEC show that Omar’s campaign committee paid E Street a total of $291,059.91 between January 1 and March 31

That includes regular payments of $67,000, broken down as $50k for ‘digital advertising,’ $12k for ‘fundraising consulting’ and $5k for ‘digital consulting’

Omar only started paying the $50,000 figure on a monthly basis in December, soon after both she and Mynett got divorced

Then on March 30, two weeks into the marriage, there were two separate payments totaling $63,834.18 for ‘mail, advertising, production and postage’

