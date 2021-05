MICHAEL SAVAGE SAYS:

HELP the Brave Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski who stood up to the FASCIST POLICE. They arrested him for keeping his CHURCH OPEN and permitted MOSQUES to stay open

HERE IS THE VIRAL VIDEO OF HIM TOSSING THE ‘COVID NAZIS’ FROM HIS CHURCH ON EASTER

THE STORY OF HIS ARREST JUST DAYS AGO

Here is Pastor Artur Pawlowski, describing his situation …