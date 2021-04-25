The New York Post:

Hell’s Kitchen residents fear a summer of the “living dead” as thousands of vagrants the city dumped in the neighborhood over the last year emerge from their homeless hotels.

A “sewer” and a “cesspool” is how longtime Hell’s Kitchen activist Marisa Redanty described the neighborhood in recent weeks, as the return of warm weather produced a sudden upswing in the presence of drug-addled and deranged homeless people on the streets of Midtown.

“This summer will be the night of the living dead,” she predicted.

NYPD data shows the area’s homeless hotels have already become quality-of-life hellscapes.

Police, EMS and fire have responded to 233 calls already this year at Spring Hill Suites on West 36th Street, compared with just 22 calls at the same time last year when the city began moving shelter residents into hotels in April.

At the Four Points Sheraton on West 40th, the number of 911 calls has grown from 54 to 198.

At the now notorious Skyline Hotel on 10th Avenue, police have already responded to 392 calls in 2021 — nearly four per day — compared with 72 at the same time last year.

State records show that two Level 3 sex offenders — the most dangerous classification — are living at the Skyline, including one former member of New York state’s 100 most wanted fugitives list, just steps from three city high schools on 50th Street.

