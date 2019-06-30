NEW ZEALAND HEARALD

Beatings, rape, starvation and sick public executions are a daily reality for thousands of North Koreans, according to years of witness testimony. Now, the death of Otto Warmbier has brought fresh scrutiny to the regime’s brutal torture camps under leader Kim Jong Un. The 22-year-old student passed away from mysterious brain damage he suffered while a prisoner in the isolated state. He succumbed to his horrifying injuries just six days after he was released from North Korea back to his parents in a vegetative state following 17 months in custody.

