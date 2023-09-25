‘He’ll Do It Again’: Hillary Clinton Warns of 2024 Russian Election Interference

Failed former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has warned that Russia could allegedly interfere with the U.S. elections in 2024.

Speaking with former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, Hillary Clinton said that Russian President Vladimir Putin could indeed interfere again.

“He has indeed interfered in our elections in the past,” Psaki began on her MSNBC show Inside With Jen Psaki. “It’s not something, as you experienced firsthand, is not something we talk about a lot. Do you fear that that is something that could be happening for 2024, do you think we should be talking about it more?”

Clinton said that she had “no doubt” that Putin interfered in the previous 2016 election wherein she lost to former President Donald Trump.

READ MORE