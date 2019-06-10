FOX NEWS:

The helicopter pilot killed in Monday’s crash in New York City has been identified as a former volunteer fire chief and a “dedicated, highly professional and extremely well trained firefighter,” as well as a skilled pilot.

Tim McCormack died Monday after he made a “crash landing” on the roof of 787 Seventh Avenue in Midtown Manhattan around 2 p.m. sparking a massive emergency response, the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) said,

McCormack had been a member of the East Clinton Volunteer Fire Department in Dutchess County, N.Y., for decades. Dutchess County is about halfway between Albany and New York City.

A member of the East Clinton Volunteer Fire Department told Fox News that McCormack, born in 1961, was with the department for 25 years and served as chief for ten years. He stepped down as chief two years ago but was still a member of the fire department, its current chief told Fox News.