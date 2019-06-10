NEW YORK POST:

A helicopter crash-landed atop a Midtown Manhattan office building Monday afternoon, officials told The Post.

At least one person, believed to be the pilot, was killed, a senior NYPD official said.

The “hard landing” sparked a fire on the roof of 787 Seventh Avenue that has already been extinguished, the NYPD tweeted.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. during rain and fog.

There is no landing pad on top of the building, officials said.

Zach Escalante, a computer programmer who works on the third floor, said, “We felt the building move.”