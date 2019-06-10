NEW YORK POST:
A helicopter crash-landed atop a Midtown Manhattan office building Monday afternoon, officials told The Post.
At least one person, believed to be the pilot, was killed, a senior NYPD official said.
The “hard landing” sparked a fire on the roof of 787 Seventh Avenue that has already been extinguished, the NYPD tweeted.
The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. during rain and fog.
There is no landing pad on top of the building, officials said.
Zach Escalante, a computer programmer who works on the third floor, said, “We felt the building move.”
More from The NY Post
Advertisements