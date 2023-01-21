Vladimir Putin’s potential successors could be even more dangerous for the West as the dictator himself, experts have claimed.

The warmonger’s popularity has plummeted since the controversial invasion of Ukraine, and with the despot’s possible health concerns making headlines, political experts across the globe have been speculating on who could replace him.

But as dangerous as Putin may be, the list of potential successors is just as scary – if not worse – with Yevgeny Prigozhin seen as an early front runner.

Prigozhin is a close confidant of Putin and earned the nickname “Putin’s Chef” because his restaurants hosted grand state dinners for the Russian president.

He has earned a fearsome reputation as founder of the Wagner Group, a Russian paramilitary group formed of convicted criminals including murderers and rapists currently fighting in Ukraine.

David Marples, a university professor of Russian and East European History at the University of Alberta in Canada, told the Daily Star: “I think [Yevgeny] Prigozhin is the most ambitious and therefore the most likely successor at the moment.

