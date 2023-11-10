Heinous antisemitic slogans beamed on UPenn buildings — as civil rights complaint filed

Heinous antisemitic slogans were beamed onto buildings at the University of Pennsylvania in the latest disturbing incident at the Ivy League institution — as the school faces a civil rights complaint accusing it of being “a magnet for antisemites.”

Multiple social media accounts Thursday shared pictures of a “light show” that saw anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian messages projected onto the walls of the campus’ buildings.

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” read one message lit up against the John M Huntsman hall.

“Zionism is racism,” another declared.

“Penn funds Palestinian genocide,” a third said.

More here.