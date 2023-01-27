The Smoking Gun

Large Jesus statue torn from wall of North Dakota cathedral

A topless woman broke into a church in North Dakota and ripped a large statue of Jesus off the wall, causing the sculpture to crash to the floor, according to cops who say the suspect “appeared under the influence of narcotics.” Police responded Monday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral in Fargo after receiving a report of “a topless female damaging property.” Upon arriving at the Catholic church, Fargo Police Department cops spotted Brittany Reynolds, 35, exiting the cathedral. “She had no shirt or bra on and was not wearing shoes,” according to an incident report. Reynolds–who was detained as she sought to run from police–was “unable to answer basic orientation questions and appeared under the influence of narcotics,” cops noted. Church surveillance cameras recorded Reynolds flipping over a potted plant before “ripping the statue of Jesus” off a wall. Police estimated that it would cost $11,500 to replace the destroyed sculpture. Charged with felony criminal mischief, Reynolds is being held in the Cass County jail. She is scheduled for a March 1 preliminary hearing. Reynolds’s rap sheet includes convictions for disorderly conduct; resisting police; drunk driving; assault; shoplifting; and providing false information to law enforcement.

Read More