Thomas Gilbert Jr., the adult son of a successful New York City hedge-fund manager, has been found guilty of the 2015 murder of his father after an alleged dispute over his weekly allowance.

The New York jury reportedly found him guilty of three out of four charges, including “second-degree murder and weapon possession charges.”

Gilbert’s five-week trial had been delayed in the years since the murder in order to determine whether or not he was mentally fit to stand trial.

After undergoing four mental evaluations, one of which came back inconclusive, Gilbert, now 34, was eventually deemed fit to stand trial. He declined to appear in person for much of the trial, but was present for closing arguments on Wednesday.

According to the New York Post, he faces up to life in prison and is set to be sentenced on Aug. 9.

On January 4, 2015, Thomas Gilbert Jr. unexpectedly arrived at his parents’ posh apartment in Manhattan’s Turtle Bay neighborhood, just hours after his father had told him that he was slashing his weekly allowance to $300.

He told his mother, Shelley Gilbert, that he needed “to talk business” with his dad, Thomas Gilbert Sr., a founding managing partner at Wainscott Capital, a lucrative New York hedge fund.

He then sent his mother out of the apartment to fetch him a sandwich and a Coke. Gilbert allegedly knew his mom didn’t keep the soda in the apartment, so she would have to go out to get it—leaving him alone with his dad.

When his mother returned, she found the elder Gilbert shot in the head with a gun on his chest. His left hand was on the handle, “as if someone wanted it to appear it was suicide,” Craig Ortner, an assistant district attorney with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, said during the trial.