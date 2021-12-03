Billionaire Ray Dalio predicts there is a 30 per cent chance of US Civil War in the next ten years because of ’emotional’ political polarization, but says the Constitution will probably save the nation.

Dalio is the founder of the world’s largest hedge fund firm, Bridgewater Associates. This year he was ranked as the 88th richest person in the world with a net worth of $20.3 billion.

He makes his bold claims in his new book, ‘Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail,’ which was published on November 30.

Dalio explains that he believes there is a ‘dangerously high risk’ that the country will have a civil war within in the next ten years and points to the rules of governance being ‘ignored’ and the ‘exceptional amount of polarization’ currently seen in the country.

