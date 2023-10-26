Hedge fund billionaire and Columbia graduate Leon Cooperman says students protesting against Israel have ‘sh*t for brains’ – and vowed to stop giving cash to Ivy League college

Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com

A prominent hedge fund billionaire has declared students protesting Israel have ‘sh*t for brains’ – after thousands descended on his alma mater Wednesday in support of Palestinians.

The pointed comment came from Columbia Business School Grad Leon Cooperman – who also vowed to stop giving to Columbia unless he sees a ‘change.’

Citing how he’s given some $50million to the school over the years, the 80-year-old proceeded to tear into the pro-Palestinian procession, as well as a professor who led the charge by calling this month’s attacks by Hamas ‘awesome.’

During the interview with Fox Business’ Liz Claman, Cooperman, 80, said he’s demanded school brass fire the tenured instructor but has been ignored.

Honing in more on the mob of students, he explained why he believed their support for the Palestinians was wrong, citing the Middle East’s questionable civil rights record.

