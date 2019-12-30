NEW YORK POST:

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was met at a campaign stop in New Hampshire by several hecklers who shouted “quid pro quo” and called the former vice president a “pervert.”

Biden was speaking at a rally in Milford on Sunday evening when a man entered the hall and began shouting at him.

“You touch kids on video, and women. We don’t need another old white man running for president,” the man yelled to Biden.

“Don’t touch kids ever again. Don’t touch kids, you pervert,” the man continued before walking out.

Biden, who appeared startled by the accusation, responded: “This is not a Trump rally. This is a democracy.”

Then a woman in the crowd began chanting “quid pro Joe.”

Another person asked about Biden’s and his son Hunter’s dealings in Ukraine.

“I’ve released 21 years of my tax returns, how many has yours? What’s he hiding?” Biden responded, referring to President Trump, who has declined to release his taxes because he says they are under audit.