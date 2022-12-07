The owner of a Philadelphia gas station has hired a heavily-armed security detail to guard his business amid an explosion of crime in the city, according to reports.

Guards toting rifles and wearing body armor have been patrolling a Karco gas station at the intersection of Broad and Clearfield streets in North Philly for about three weeks.

Owner Neil Patel says his business and personal property have been repeatedly targeted by criminals, but order has been restored since he brought in personnel from Pennsylvania S.I.T.E. State Agents.

“We are tired from all of this nonsense — robbery, drug trafficking, hanging around, gangs,” Patel told FOX 29.

“They are forcing us to hire the security — high-level security, state level. I fear for the safety of my employees, as well as my nice neighborhood and customers.”

READ MORE