THE DAILY MAIL:

Video footage from a ranch in Arizona shows thousands of illegal aliens marching into the United States uninterrupted because there is no border wall, nor border patrol, to stop them.

Jim Chilton, 79, owns a 50,000-acre ranch situated on the U.S.-Mexico border, which has become a hotspot for illegals crossing into the country.

Security camera footage from as recently as 2018 shows individuals in camouflage toting large backpacks and in some cases what appears to be military-style assault rifles walking through his ranch into the States incident free. They even attach the military-style assault rifles to horses.

Certain shots show illegal immigrants pouring into the country literally by the dozen.