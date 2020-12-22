The Daily Beast: “Heavily Armed Far-Right Mob Floods Oregon Capitol”

As Savage pointed out on today’s show/podcast, the media always do their best to demonize patriots, and it will likely get even worse under a Biden administration.

Here is the Daily Beast’s image of the “mob”

The Daily Beast writes:

“The crowd was a loose collection of members of the Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer and others far-right groups, many of them are armed with pistols and rifles. It got ugly fast.

A group of about 300 demonstrators attempted to force their way into two separate entrances of the Oregon State Capitol on Monday, outraged that lawmakers were holding a special session closed to the public.

At one point during the demonstration, which began around 9 a.m., a woman tried to climb in a window on the west side of the government building. Oregon State Troopers, however, repelled her—before two more troopers showed up to insist that she get off the ledge.

Those troopers were quickly chased off by screaming protesters, many of them toting long black rifles.”

