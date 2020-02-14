DAILY MIRROR

A passenger on board took to Twitter to say travellers had been asked to fill in a forms and remain on board after fears one traveller could be carrying the killer virus

Eight planes were reportedly placed on lockdown over coronavirus fears. One jet, understood to be a United Airlines plane – flight 901- from San Francisco, was held on the runway this morning as passengers were told to remain in their seats. A passenger on board took to Twitter to say travellers had been asked to fill in a form and the jet was then reportedly cleaned by experts in hazmat suits. Another said, Andy West, from Henley-on-Thames, told the Mail the passenger who told crew they felt unwell was taken to the back of the plane while health officials were called. United Airlines said in a statement: “Our team at London Heathrow Airport is providing assistance related to United flight 901 (San Francisco-London Heathrow) today, following reports of an individual becoming unwell onboard.

