Reuters:

Amid shouts of “Jesus died for you!” and “Nazis go home!” heart–felt philosophical discussion is also taking place, in this mostly peaceful event. Check it out in the LIVE STREAM below.

The back story:

With internet rumors of a looming conflict between an anti-government militia, white supremacist rally-goers and counter-protesters, Georgia state officials said Stone Mountain Park, famed for its huge rock carving of Confederate leaders, will be closed to the public on Saturday.

The Three Percenters militia had applied last month to hold a more than 2,000-strong rally “to defend and protect our history and second Amendment rights” on Aug. 15 at the park northeast of Atlanta. The application was denied by state officials, who cited violence at a similar event in 2016.

But several online groups, including one dubbed “Defending Stone Mountain,” vowed to march in the park anyway and asked participants to come with Confederate and U.S. flags.

Another group, the Atlanta Antifacists, vowed to hold a counter-protest.

LIVE STREAM from the location

Video courtesy of Jeff Mack channel

