The monkey has been ‘adopted’ by the dog after its mother was reportedly killed by humans in Himachal Pradesh, northern India, who blamed the animal for destroying crops

This is the heartwarming moment a grieving monkey cradles a dog that has become its new best friend. In the video, the creature can be seen climbing over the pregnant animal as it lies on the ground in the hot Indian sun. The monkey plays with the canine’s back and legs before nestling its head under the dog’s chin and grabbing its nose with both hands. At this point, the dog finally loses its temper, opening its eyes and pulling its head away from the mischievous animal. The baby monkey’s mum was reportedly killed by humans in the state of Himachal Pradesh, northern India, after apparently destroying crops.

