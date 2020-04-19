Daily Mail:

A Florida animal shelter celebrated a momentous occasion when, for the first time in its history, they completely emptied out one of their dog kennels.

The Friends of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce the ‘amazing milestone’ reached ‘by the help and support of our entire community.’

Footage shows staff inside the shelter clapping and cheering as they wear masks and pan over the empty kennel.

The shelter managed to empty out one of their three dog kennels, but did not provide an exact number of the dogs that were taken home from the facility.

Kennel Two, the kennel that was emptied, houses the shelter’s stray housing kennel and adoption overflow kennel.

