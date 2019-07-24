USA TODAY:

Tuesday brought tragic news out of the boxing world as 28-year-old Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev died due to severe brain injuries that he sustained in his Friday night bout against Subriel Matias.

Buddy McGirt, one of the most emotionally intelligent trainers, has always been exceptional with these kind of calls in boxing.



Tragically, even he couldn't save Maxim Dadashev, no matter how much he begged and pleaded. RIP.pic.twitter.com/2NqFKFZCYp July 23, 2019

The Russian junior welterweight boxer took 319 punches during the fight, and after the 11th round, Dadashev’s trainer Bud McGirt recognized that something was terribly wrong.

Ringside video showed as McGirt pleaded with Dadashev to stop fighting, and the Russian fighter was hardly responsive. Despite Dadashev’s apparent refusal to stop fighting, McGirt threw in the towel in an attempt to save Dadashev’s life. Tragically, the damage had already been done.