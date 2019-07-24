Heartbreaking video shows trainer pleading with boxer Maxim Dadashev to quit fatal fight

USA TODAY:

Tuesday brought tragic news out of the boxing world as 28-year-old Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev died due to severe brain injuries that he sustained in his Friday night bout against Subriel Matias.

The Russian junior welterweight boxer took 319 punches during the fight, and after the 11th round, Dadashev’s trainer Bud McGirt recognized that something was terribly wrong.

Ringside video showed as McGirt pleaded with Dadashev to stop fighting, and the Russian fighter was hardly responsive. Despite Dadashev’s apparent refusal to stop fighting, McGirt threw in the towel in an attempt to save Dadashev’s life. Tragically, the damage had already been done.

More from USA Today



