Heartbreaking moment nine-year-old Ohad Munder runs into his father’s arms after 49 days of hostage hell in Gaza

A heartbreaking video has captured the moment of a nine-year-old Israeli boy running into his father arms after he was reunited after being reunited with his family after 49 days in hell being held captive by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

This comes as Hamas is set to release 14 more hostages today in exchange for Palestinian prisoners after 24 captives including 13 Israeli women and children were released yesterday.

Freed Ohad Munder, is seen walking through the children’s hospital where he, three other children and four mothers were sent for medical care, when an official points out his father several feet away.

The young boy then waves to his father, before sprinting down the corridor to into his open arms, before he is picked up and hugged, marking the end of his horrific ordeal being held hostage.

Other freed hostages are then also seen being reunited with and embracing family members.

