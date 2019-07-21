NYPOST.COM

A heartbreaking image shows a mutilated elephant dead on the ground after poachers hacked its head in half to get its ivory tusks. South African photojournalist Justin Sullivan, 28, used a drone to capture the devastation caused by poaching, with the trunk a few feet from the majestic mammal’s head which is believed to have been cut in half with a chainsaw. Another image from the ground in Botswana shows the carnage in even more gruesome detail. Sullivan’s aerial shot, “Disconnection,” came to light after it was nominated for the prestigious Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest.

