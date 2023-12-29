Heart-stopping moment huge rogue wave wipes out sightseers in California leaving eight in hospital – as West Coast is pounded by devastating storms

Huge waves pounded California on Thursday, as a big swell generated by storms over the Pacific Ocean pushing toward shorelines caused coastal flooding and prompted evacuation alerts.

In Ventura, bystander video showed a rogue wave slam into a seawall, sending a crowd of onlookers fleeing inland in panic as the water rushed toward them. Eight people were injured, KETY-TV reported.

Evacuation warnings were issued in coastal Marin County Thursday morning and extended to Santa Cruz County and Capitola Village later in the day.

Waves could range from 28 to 33 feet, and up to 40 feet at some locations, the National Weather Service said in a flash bulletin, adding that there were reports of flooding in low-lying coastal areas.

Forecasters urged people to stay off rocks and jetties, and to not turn their backs to the ocean because of the danger of ‘sneaker waves’ – occasional much bigger waves that can run far up the sand and wash someone off a beach.

Conditions could get worse into the weekend as the storm system moves in from the Pacific, particularly in southern California, where San Diego is expected to see the highest surf on Saturday.

