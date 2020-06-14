New York Post:

Atlanta police shooting victim Rayshard Brooks was having an amiable chat with cops about his daughter’s birthday just seconds before he was gunned down as he tried to escape arrest, new bodycam footage shows.

Brooks, 27, slurred his words as he spoke to lead officer Garrett Rolfe and his colleague, Devin Brosnan, outside a Wendy’s restaurant Friday night — one later torched in protests over the deadly police arrest.

“I just had a few drinks, that’s it … It was my daughter’s birthday,” Brooks told Rolfe, adding that he had been “intent to have a good time”

“I can walk home. I just don’t want to be in violation of anything,” he told them in the calm, friendly-sounding exchange, hoping to avoid a drunk-driving arrest. “I don’t wanna refuse anything,” he insisted.

The interaction only turned when the officers went to cuff Brooks — who immediately struggled and tried to flee, the footage makes clear.

