HEALTHY GUT:

It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic caused a surge in mental health issues due to isolation, stress, and job loss. In particular, depression rates skyrocketed during the initial phases of the pandemic. In the United States alone, there was an 18.6 percent increase in antidepressant prescriptions and a startling 34.1 percent increase in anti-anxiety medications, all during the first month of the pandemic.

“During such a short period of time, this steep rise hints at the magnitude of COVID-19’s immediate and widespread effect on mental health,” says Dr. Mahmoud A. Ghannoum in a statement. Ghannoum is director of the Center for Medical Mycology at UH and a professor of dermatology and pathology at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

A Holistic Approach

“The impact of the human gut microbiome on emotional health is a newly emerging field,” says Dr. Ghannoum. “While more research needs to be conducted, the current evidence is extremely promising and suggests at least part of the answer to understanding depression in more depth may lie within the microbiome.” The human microbiome is composed of various microbes including fungi, bacteria, and viruses that live primarily in the human gut.

New evidence indicates the microbiome can have a direct impact on our brain and emotions. The human brain and gut microbiome communicate with each other using neural and hormonal pathways. This is why a holistic approach to depression that includes the health of the human gut microbiome could be effective, say scientists.

READ MORE