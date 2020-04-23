NY POST

A seemingly healthy 57-year-old San Jose woman has emerged as the first person in the US to have died of the coronavirus — with her Feb. 6 death coming almost three weeks before two fatalities were reported, according to a report. Patricia Dowd, a manager for a semiconductor company, died suddenly after she had appeared to recover from flu-like symptoms, the LA Times reported. Her death was at first believed to be from a heart attack. But this week, authorities told her family that she tested positive for COVID-19, making her the first confirmed fatality from the illness in the nation.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST