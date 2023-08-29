Health Officials: Meat Allergy Related to Tick Bites Skyrocketing in Virginia

A dangerous meat allergy related to certain tick bites is on the rise as numbers explode across Virginia, causing health officials concern, WSET reported Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has described alpha-gal syndrome as an emerging public health concern. Those who have received a diagnosis must avoid eating foods containing the alpha-gal molecule sugar.

“AGS is a growing clinical and public health concern for persons in the United States, yet in the absence of a national surveillance system, the prevalence of this condition is largely unknown,” the CDC said in July. Julia Murphy, a state public health veterinarian with the Virginia Department of Health, said the allergy is linked to tick bites, specifically from the insects known as lone star ticks that live in the state.

