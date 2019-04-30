KOAT-TV:

The New Mexico Department of Health is urging customers of a now-closed Albuquerque spa to take advantage of free HIV testing after two cases of the virus were found among clients who received injection-related procedures.

“It could affect your whole life, one simple decision, and it changes everything, so it is scary,” said Kassie Baca.



According to a release, the Department of Health is investigating two cases of HIV infection among VIP Spa clients who received a “vampire facial” between May and September 2018.

“This is wrong, for people to try to alter their face and then for the clinic to do that. That’s bad,” said Wendy Guzman.

The VIP Spa closed in September 2018 after an inspection found practices that could potentially spread blood-borne infections, such as HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C, to clients.

“Why would anybody trust some random spa person to draw blood from their face? It is horrifying,” said Mary Clark.

Additional laboratory testing on specimens from the two clients indicates recent infection with the same HIV virus, increasing the likelihood that the two HIV infections may have resulted from a procedure at the VIP spa.

Dr. Dean Bair, the medical director at Bair Medical Spa, said people should always make sure they are going to a licensed medical facility to get a vampire facial.