KIRO7 – Seattle/Kirkland, WA:

Dozens of residents and staff at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a nursing and rehab facility, are reporting symptoms that might suggest coronavirus, according to a statement from King County Public Health.

There are also two confirmed cases associated with the nursing facility.

One is a woman in her 40s who works as a health care worker at Life Care. She is currently in satisfactory condition at Overlake Hospital and does not have a history of known travel outside the United States, officials said.

The second, a woman in her 70s, is a resident at Life Care and is in serious condition at EvergreenHealth Hospital.

Dr. Jeff Duchin with King County Public Health also said that over 50 additional residents and staff members are reportedly ill with respiratory symptoms, hospitalized with pneumonia or are being tested for coronavirus. Health officials said that additional positive cases are expected.

