BREITBART:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that an average of 4,500 people are detained at the United States border with Mexico each day, and according to a Wednesday report from county health officials, many of them are bringing diseases with them.

Hundreds of the detained migrants are being relocated to San Diego, California, and the County of San Diego Communications Office has confirmed that, as of Wednesday, there have been 59 cases of flu among these migrants since May 19, 2019; and 82 people (33 families) have been quarantined at local hotels.

The sick migrants came from a federal facility in McAllen, Texas, where some 8,000 are being held — “two times the agency’s maximum capacity in the area,” according to Fox 5

