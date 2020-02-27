JERUSALEM POST

Anyone returning to Israel from Italy must immediately enter a 14-day period of solitary confinement.

In an unprecedented move, the Health Ministry asked Wednesday that Israelis reconsider traveling abroad in general. “Travel to conferences and other international gatherings should be avoided,” the ministry said in a statement, “including trips for religious events. International conferences in Israel should also be avoided,” as health officials said that they assess the coronavirus has spread to other regions in Europe and the rest of the world.

