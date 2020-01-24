Business Insider via yahoo

A coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, has killed 18 people and infected more than 630. The virus has been reported in at least eight other countries, including the US, where a man in Washington who recently visited China was confirmed to have the illness. A scientist at Johns Hopkins last year modeled what would happen if a deadly coronavirus reached a pandemic scale. His simulated scenario predicted that 65 million people could die within 18 months. Eric Toner, a scientist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, wasn’t shocked when news of a mysterious coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, surfaced in early January. Less than three months earlier, Toner had staged a simulation of a global pandemic involving a coronavirus.

