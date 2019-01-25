EL PASO TIMES:

A flesh-eating bacteria was found on one of more than 300 migrants taken into custody Thursday near Antelope Wells, New Mexico.

A man detained with a group of immigrants Thursday notified an agent while being processed at the Border Patrol’s Lordsburg Station that he had a growing rash on his leg and needed medical attention, officials said.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

He was diagnosed by hospital staff with a flesh-eating bacteria. The man will “require additional and more extensive treatment,” officials said.

The group of 306 migrants, mostly from Central American countries, were taken into custody about 12:15 a.m. Thursday by U.S. Border Patrol agents near the Antelope Wells Port of Entry, officials said.

The group was made up of families and unaccompanied children, the Border Patrol said.

Some of the children were in need of immediate medical assistance and were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The majority of the group was taken to the Border Patrol’s Lordsburg Station.

The Border Patrol said this is the 26th group of more than 100 migrants taken into custody since the fiscal year began.