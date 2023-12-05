Heads of Harvard, UPenn and MIT to testify before Congress about campus antisemitism: ‘We want them to answer for these horrific and unacceptable protests’

The presidents of Ivy League schools Harvard, UPenn and MIT will today be taken to task for their response to pro-Palestine, on-campus protests that congressional leaders say have stoked antisemitism and made Jewish students across America feel neglected and unsafe.

At 10.15am, leaders from the three schools will be grilled by Republican lawmakers sitting on the House Committee on Education & the Workforce.

Chairwoman Virginia Foxx say the three presidents have failed in their responses to the overwhelmingly pro-Palestine demonstrations.

Their collective failure to condemn Hamas has triggered a donor vacuum where the generous Jewish alumni once stood.

