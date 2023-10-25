Heads of Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad meet as queen of Jordan rips ‘glaring double standard’ of West

The heads of terror groups Hamas, Hezbollah and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad met Wednesday to unite in the war against Israel — as the queen of Jordan claimed the entire Middle East is “shocked and disappointed” at the “glaring double standard” at the West ignoring the plight of those in the bombed-out Gaza Strip.Photos released by Hezbollah’s al-Manar television station and Lebanese state media showed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah sitting in a plush wingback chair as he spoke to Hamas deputy chief Saleh Al-Arouri and Palestinian Islamic Jihad head Ziad al-Nakhala, who sat on a couch.

The trio of terrorist leaders — dubbed the “axis of resistance” — spoke under portraits of Iran’s former and current Supreme Leaders, Ruhollah Khomeni and Ali Khomeni. The three terrorist groups are all funded by Khomeni’s regime.The meeting was to set a goal for achieving “a real victory for the resistance in Gaza and Palestine” and halt Israel’s “treacherous and brutal aggression against our oppressed and steadfast people in Gaza and the West Bank,” according to a brief statement released afterward.The major terror organizations — along with other Iran-backed militants — agreed on the next steps to be taken at this “sensitive stage,” the statement said, without elaborating on exactly what those steps were.

