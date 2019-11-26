NEW YORK POST:

The city Commission on Human Rights hit a leading headhunting firm with its second-biggest fine ever for failing to crack down on a creepy company executive who allegedly violated every HR policy imaginable — including groping an underling, telling the woman he wanted to “suck on her boobies” and humping her office door.

The firm, Wegman Partners, will have to pay the city $155,000 for the lecherous behavior of former executive chairman Scott Legg.

It has also agreed to provide new sexual harassment training for its employees, changes to its human resources policies and the creation of an independent counsel or HR firm to deal with harassment complaints.

Wegman Partners reached a separate, private settlement with Veronica McIlraith, who claimed she was forced out of her prestigious job as a managing director at the firm’s Manhattan office in 2017 for reporting Legg’s harassment.