As Mayor de Blasio prepared to get out of Dodge for the weekend, a police union boss issued a very “High Noon”-like ultimatum for him to quit by sundown.

“We need to hear you RESIGNED as Mayor of NYC,” Sergeants Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins wrote on Twitter Friday in response to a post by de Blasio that trashed the 2020 Republican National Convention and the president on Twitter.

“We are WAITING. Only a few hours left until sundown. Give 8 million people a gift & quit. You ruined NYC, Save the City and step down,” Mullins wrote.

