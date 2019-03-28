TheTower.org

The chairman of New Zealand’s biggest mosque told a rally attended by thousands in the city of Auckland on Saturday that Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, was behind the far-right terrorist attack on two Christchurch mosques that left dead fifty people and wounded dozens of others. In a video posted online, Ahmed Bhamji can be heard saying, “I will not mince my words. I stand here and I say that I have a very, very strong suspicion that there is some group behind him, and I am not afraid to say that I feel that the Mossad is behind this.” Bhamji continued: “And not only them. There are some business houses (…) Zionist business houses that are behind him,” to which a member of the crowd loudly replied, “that is the truth, Israel is behind it.”

