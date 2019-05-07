NY POST

The head of a globally recognized research institute at a top Manhattan medical school “gaslit” female underlings to push them out in favor of younger male employees, a new lawsuit charges. Prabhjot Singh, director of the Arnhold Institute for Global Health, which is part of Mount Sinai Health System’s Icahn School of Medicine, is accused of being “abusive, dismissive and hostile” toward the staff of mostly older women after he was appointed to the top post in 2015. Seven of the women and one male employee filed a lawsuit against Singh and others in Manhattan federal court on April 26, alleging sex and age discrimination.

